Verified Liberals Lose Their Shit Over Trump Tweet About Senator Gillibrand

The liberal blue check army on Twitter has gone ape over another of President Trump’s tweets, this time aimed at Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, whom he said will ‘do anything’ for campaign contributions.

Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

Trump sent out the tweet after Gillibrand called on Trump to resign due to allegations of sexual misconduct.

Exclusive: @SenGillibrand says that President Trump “should resign” over sexual assault allegations, calling them “credible” and numerous.” https://t.co/quJhZ09vJi — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) December 11, 2017

While it seems obvious that the President is referring to politicians being easily bought by lobbyists, the Twitter mob were convinced that Trump was alluding to something sexual in his tweet:

"and would do anything for them" – he's trying to imply she offered him sexual favours? This won't end well. https://t.co/itCizikOCM — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) December 12, 2017

This reads like sexual harassment. @SenGillibrand calls for him to be disciplined, and he implies, well, exactly what “and would do anything for them” implies. https://t.co/1jVsExFJHI — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) December 12, 2017

(and would do anything for them) Vile language attempting at slut shame a US Senator from the mouth of a sexual predator president who is so out of touch with consequence that he is willing to lie that he solicited sex for donations and thinks it makes someone else look bad. https://t.co/nC3cwMsFbS — Av Gutman (@abgutman) December 12, 2017

“And would do anything for them”. Is he trying to insinuate something sexual here? Because it sure AF seems that way to me. — Kathleen Smith (@KikkiPlanet) December 12, 2017

"And would do anything for them". What does that mean, @realDonaldTrump?! You, a man, accused by more than a dozen credible women of assault and harassment, has the audacity make this vile, disgusting implication. SHAME! https://t.co/Cx2a1X2AWA — Patti Solis Doyle (@PattiSolisDoyle) December 12, 2017

"and would do anything for them" Way to remind us of how you have such respect for women, Mr. President. You just insinuated that she traded "favors" for campaign contributions. https://t.co/gDovoZxIG8 — Bradley P. Moss, Esq (@BradMossEsq) December 12, 2017

“(And who would do anything for them)” reads… pretty poorly in this climate. https://t.co/n7mkBjx8Fw — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) December 12, 2017

“would do anything for them” Let’s be clear: This insinuation is exactly what we think it is. Vulgarian. https://t.co/oR96BRw40r — Jeremy Hooper (@goodasyou) December 12, 2017

Our repugnant, rancid pig of a @POTUS wrote this about a female Senator: "would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them)"@GOP,this is ok? Fauxminist fraud @IvankaTrump, you busy lighting the Menorah? #TrumpResignNOW — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) December 12, 2017

Morning Joe’s Mika Brzezinski, perpetually waging war against Trump, also believed the President was insinuating that Gillibrand would offer sexual favors for campaign contributions:

“I just want to say something, beyond the fact that is reprehensible that the President of the United States would say something so derogatory and disgusting about a woman.” Brzezinski said.

“Let’s just say it,” Brzezinski exclaimed, “he’s suggesting that Kirsten Gillibrand would have sex with him in order to get campaign contributions, the president actually tweeted that this morning.”

“We’re not surprised Mr. President, you do it all the time. You treat women terribly, and you treat the women around you even worse.” she continued.

“You treat women like punching bags because it’s fun for you because you are intimidated by women. That’s your problem, okay. But to the people who work for you, you need to act. Sarah Huckabee Sanders: good luck today in the briefing. Don’t lie. And do not defend the President of the United States for what he did. If you do, you have no — you should resign.” Brzezinski concluded.

As Infowars has noted, the obstruction campaign against Trump appears to have shifted from the dead end of the ‘Russian collusion’ to promoting the President as the figurehead of the harassers caught up in the #MeToo movement.