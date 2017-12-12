Verified Liberals Lose Their Shit Over Trump Tweet About Senator Gillibrand

The liberal blue check army on Twitter has gone ape over another of President Trump’s tweets, this time aimed at Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, whom he said will ‘do anything’ for campaign contributions.

Trump sent out the tweet after Gillibrand called on Trump to resign due to allegations of sexual misconduct.

While it seems obvious that the President is referring to politicians being easily bought by lobbyists, the Twitter mob were convinced that Trump was alluding to something sexual in his tweet:

Morning Joe’s Mika Brzezinski, perpetually waging war against Trump, also believed the President was insinuating that Gillibrand would offer sexual favors for campaign contributions:

“I just want to say something, beyond the fact that is reprehensible that the President of the United States would say something so derogatory and disgusting about a woman.” Brzezinski said.

“Let’s just say it,” Brzezinski exclaimed, “he’s suggesting that Kirsten Gillibrand would have sex with him in order to get campaign contributions, the president actually tweeted that this morning.”

“We’re not surprised Mr. President, you do it all the time. You treat women terribly, and you treat the women around you even worse.” she continued.

“You treat women like punching bags because it’s fun for you because you are intimidated by women. That’s your problem, okay. But to the people who work for you, you need to act. Sarah Huckabee Sanders: good luck today in the briefing. Don’t lie. And do not defend the President of the United States for what he did. If you do, you have no — you should resign.” Brzezinski concluded.

As Infowars has noted, the obstruction campaign against Trump appears to have shifted from the dead end of the ‘Russian collusion’ to promoting the President as the figurehead of the harassers caught up in the #MeToo movement.


