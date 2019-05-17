Verified Twitter Journalist Threatens to Contact Man's Employer Because He Did the 'OK' Hand Sign

A verified Twitter journalist is threatening to contact people’s employers because they did the ‘OK’ hand sign.

Yes, seriously.

Finnish Twitter user Iisak Selin responded to a tweet by journalist David MacDougall with a photo of himself using the hand gesture.

MacDougall responded by tweeting, “Hi Iisak – Do you have a job? I wonder what your employers think of you making a sign that has been co-opted by white supremacists and racists? Would be interesting to find out. Or maybe a future employer is interested…”

Hi Iisak – Do you have a job? I wonder what your employers think of you making a sign that has been co-opted by white supremacists and racists? Would be interesting to find out. Or maybe a future employer is interested… — David Mac Dougall (@davidmacdougall) May 17, 2019

But MacDougall wasn’t finished.

He then responded to another individual who posted a photo of himself doing the OK hand sign with the same threat.

“I don’t know if these people have jobs, but I wonder what their employers would think about them making signs that are closely associated with & used by white supremacists and racists?” asked MacDougall.

I don't know if these people have jobs, but I wonder what their employers would think about them making signs that are closely associated with & used by white supremacists and racists? 🤔#finland https://t.co/q0bfLb6Jts — David Mac Dougall (@davidmacdougall) May 17, 2019

That’s funny, because I wonder when MacDougall and his ilk will stop abusing their platforms to threaten to doxx people simply because they don’t like their politics and do some actual journalism.

Respondents on Twitter soon put MacDougall in his place.

What do your employers think about you trying to intimidate people on Twitter? Well it’s probably fine to them, all people in the media are snakes 👌🏻 — Tom🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@TommyD1878) May 17, 2019

Are you going to tell my husband to fire me? 👌🏻 — Sparkles & Finley 🙋🏻🐶💖 (@anImaginaryEcho) May 17, 2019

Well spotted comrade, jokes are the tool of the free-thinker. You are serving the Party well. pic.twitter.com/EcgPH22zMx — Zach Cottle (@Stackreach) May 17, 2019

I wonder what your employers think of you being gullible enough to believe a 4chan hoax. And then threatening someone else on Twitter. Hmm — Duke Holliday (@epeterd916) May 17, 2019

ATTENTION @NewsNowFinland @MTVUutiset @HSFI @BBCRadioScot @STVNews @foxnews @IdahoOnYourSide Here is a journalist claiming to be connected to each of your brands while threatening to abuse his authority and connections to dox, expose, and gain retribution against strangers. — Brometheus (@TheBrometheus) May 17, 2019

As we document in the video below, the media was tricked into believing the OK hand sign was secret code for white supremacy as a result of a 4chan troll and has been whipping up hysteria about it ever since.

