Verified Twitter Spreads Fake News Misidentifying Minnesota Cop Derek Chauvin

Verified Twitter users shared an erroneous side-by-side image supposedly showing Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin wearing a “Make Whites Great Again” hat.

Several major accounts followed by millions spread the image claiming the person wearing the hat is the same officer who suffocated Minneapolis resident George Floyd on video – with no action taken by Twitter after the image was verified to be inaccurate.

On the left side of the image is a screen shot of Officer Chauvin, seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he struggled to breathe. On the right is a photo of a man wearing a “Make Whites Great Again” who has been identified as professional troll Jonathan Lee Riches.

Rap icon Ice Cube, AKA O’Shea Jackson, shared the photo Wednesday to his 4.9 million followers, stating, “A wolf in wolves clothing. The demons are among us. #Fightthecowards,” suggesting the cop at the center of the controversy was a racist supporter of President Donald Trump.

Jackson also shared a tweet calling out “Blue on Black Crime” and asking, “How long… before we strike back???”

Many including media analyst Mark Dice let Ice Cube and others know the image was misleading and inaccurate.

NAACP President Bishop Talbert Swan, who has over 148 thousand followers, also shared the photo, claiming the man wearing the hat was Chauvin.

Left-leaning fact-checking website Snopes labeled Talbert’s image “miscaptioned” when reviewing his tweet.

Another verified user with over 17K followers, former NBCUniversal exec Mike Sington, also shared the picture, adding, “100% guarantee he also owns a MAGA hat.”

The photo was also shared by verified Twitter user Rosanna Arquette to her over 100 thousand followers.

Comedian Mario Cantone, another verified user, also shared the image:

The message on troll Jonathan Riches’ hat prompted the phrase “Make Whites Great Again,” to trend on Twitter, despite the photo’s inaccuracy.

Twitter did not appear to have taken action against the posts, or against the accounts that shared the photo as of writing, notable given the platform “fact-checked” president Trump’s tweet about mail-in voting just yesterday.


George Floyd, latest victim of Minneapolis PD; Violence erupts as media pushes race war narrative that keeps REAL reform from happening

