Veritas Bombshell: Arizona Dems Promise to Ban Guns after Midterms

Image Credits: Project Veritas Action Fund, Youtube.

Staffers for US Senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema claim she tries to appear more moderate than she actually is, and intentionally hides her progressive views from Arizona voters – especially those on the Second Amendment and an “assault weapons” ban.

James O’Keefe reports on Project Veritas’ latest undercover investigation exposing the Democrat candidate and her hidden anti-Second Amendment platform.

In the video, Sinema says she can’t mention a gun ban in Arizona because Arizonans will “actually shoot you.”

“There’s a lot of very conservative people in Arizona and so [Sinema] can’t alienate the conservative or moderate conservative voters by being super pro- she is pro-choice. She is very liberal, she’s progressive,” says Sinema campaign field organizer Lauren Fromm.

Previously, Sinema has also called Arizona a “meth lab” of democracy.

