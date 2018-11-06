Veritas Bombshell: Election Official Admits Non-Citizens Voting in Texas

Image Credits: screenshot/Project Veritas.

Many non-citizens are apparently voting in Texas for the 2018 midterm elections, according to an election official captured on undercover video by Project Veritas.

A Project Veritas journalist approached election official Deborah Brooks-Wims, claiming her boyfriend is a non-citizen who has a driver’s license.

“So let’s just say that my boyfriend is a DREAMer, but he’s registered to vote. He just needs his ID, right?” she asks the official.

“If he has his ID, that’s all he needs. If he’s registered,” Brooks-Wims responds.

“Right. It doesn’t matter if he’s not a citizen?” the PV journalist asks.

“No! No…if he’s registered, he has a…honey, it might not be that he’s registered. If he’s giving you all this trouble it may not be that he’s registered,” the official says.

The PV journalist then explains the “boyfriend” was able to obtain a driver’s license because he was a DACA recipient.

The Brooks-Wims assured the PV journalist that if the non-citizen showed up with his Texas ID that he would be able to vote.

“Bring it up here, that’s his ID, show it to them, and then he can vote,” she said.

Another poll worker named Pam Nash told the PV journalist, “We got tons of ’em.”

“Go get him, bring him in,” Nash told her.

According to Texas Election Code 63.012, the Code “makes it illegal for a poll worker to permit an ineligible voter to vote.”

Last week, Project Veritas also captured Beto O’Rourke campaign workers discussing how they funnel campaign funds to the migrant caravans, a criminal FEC violation punishable by up to five years imprisonment.

