Veritas BOMBSHELL: Facebook Content Moderator Says 'If Someone’s Wearing MAGA Hat, I'm Going to Delete Them for Terrorism'

A top Facebook moderator boasted that she purposely targets and “deletes” Trump supporter profiles from the platform, accusing them of being terrorists, new undercover video shows.

The undercover video released by Project Veritas further confirms what conservatives have known for years: Facebook is deliberately targeting them, censoring them, or shadowbanning them simply for their political views, not because they violate some sort of policy.

“If someone is wearing a MAGA hat, I am going to delete them for terrorism and I’m just going to like go crazy,” says Facebook content moderator Lara Kontakos. “I think we are all doing that.”

Another content moderator echoed that sentiment.

“Yes! I don’t give no f*cks, I’ll delete it,” she said.

The same woman said she deliberately leaves up anti-Trump content even if it clearly violates Facebook’s terms of service.

“You gotta take it down but I leave it up,” she added. “If you see something that’s not supposed to be up, it’s probably me.”

Half a dozen other content moderators caught on video admitted they also arbitrarily delete or censor Trump supporters, with one moderator quipping that they “should be put on a watchlist” for supporting President Trump.

Facebook insider Zach McElroy, angered by Facebook’s un-American censorship, obtained the undercover footage and turned it over to Project Veritas.

“Zach McElroy’s story raises serious doubts about the Capitol Hill testimony of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who gave lawmakers the impression that his company only takes content that could cause harm, such as relating to terrorism or hate speech, but never for politics,” said James O’Keefe, Project Veritas’ founding CEO.

“Facebook and other social media platforms are protected by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, because they claim that unlike traditional publishers that do not actively edit content—they say they are like the phone company just stringing wires on poles.”

“Facebook’s $400 billion market capitalization is tied to this protection and our report shows for the first time anywhere Facebook’s robust and human-directed process for restricting the marketplace of ideas, which calls into question their CDA 230 immunity,” O’Keefe added.

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

Owen is shocked to see Facebook has censored the president of the United States, is this treason?

Our powerful B vitamin formula, Ultra 12, is now back in stock at 50% off with double Patriot Points and free shipping!