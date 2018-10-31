Veritas Bombshell: Gillum Staffer Admits Candidate Far-Left, Says Florida A 'F***ed Up' 'Cracker State'

Staffers for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum revealed he’s hiding his gun control agenda until after the midterms, calling Florida a “f***ed up” “cracker state.”

The latest undercover video from Project Veritas exposes Gillum’s anti-Second Amendment agenda in attempt to appeal to moderate and Republican Florida voters.

“That’s what a politician do,” campaign staffer Omar Smith said, adding he and Gillum attended college together.

“That’s not for them [voters] to know,” he added. “Remember our saying, modern fairytales start with ‘once I am elected.'”

Smith explained that Gillum is playing the part of a reasonable moderate, but in actuality is a far-left candidate who champions Medicare For All and “borderline socialism.”

“Gillum is a progressive. He’s part of the crazy, crazy crazies,” he said.

“This is f***ed up ass state. It’s a cracker state.”

