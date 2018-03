Verizon has already built one church steeple with a cellphone tower inside it in Santa Rosa, now it wants to build another. And it wants to bypass the normal review process.

They are unlikely business partners, but Verizon wants to do a deal with a Santa Rosa church.

In the middle of a Santa Rosa neighborhood, one church has become ground zero in a crusade against Verizon.

Neighbor Cailyn McCauley said, “My first thought was: Why is Big Brother here? And do I want Big Brother in my backyard?”

