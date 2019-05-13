Vermont Advancing 'Most Radical, Pro-Abortion Legislation'

On its way to Vermont Gov. Phil Scott’s desk is an abortion rights bill that makes late-term legislation in New York and Virginia look conservative by comparison.

The Democrat-controlled state legislature gave final approval Friday to H. 57, which would create a “fundamental right” to abortion and prohibit government entities from interfering with or restricting access to abortion, ensuring that any pregnancy may be terminated for any reason at any time.

Democrats have said the legislation merely enshrines into law the no-limits status quo, but pro-life advocates say the result is the same.

