Vermont Advancing 'Most Radical, Pro-Abortion Legislation'

Image Credits: Liliboas / Getty Images.

On its way to Vermont Gov. Phil Scott’s desk is an abortion rights bill that makes late-term legislation in New York and Virginia look conservative by comparison.

The Democrat-controlled state legislature gave final approval Friday to H. 57, which would create a “fundamental right” to abortion and prohibit government entities from interfering with or restricting access to abortion, ensuring that any pregnancy may be terminated for any reason at any time.

Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Democrats have said the legislation merely enshrines into law the no-limits status quo, but pro-life advocates say the result is the same.

Read more


Darren from Canada called in to describe for Alex the horrific experience his son had when he flatlined after receiving his first round of vaccines.


Related Articles

Journalists Are Reporting Their Own Colleagues to HR For 'Offensive' Political Opinions

Journalists Are Reporting Their Own Colleagues to HR For ‘Offensive’ Political Opinions

U.S. News
Comments
Girl Who Rejected Getting Pregnant Because She 'Doesn’t Want to Create Any More White People' Celebrated

Girl Who Rejected Getting Pregnant Because She ‘Doesn’t Want to Create Any More White People’ Celebrated

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Democrat Harris Vows Executive Action Gun Control If Elected President

U.S. News
comments

Rashida Tlaib slammed by House GOP over comments on Holocaust, Palestinians

U.S. News
comments

Chips Ahoy Promotes ‘Drag Moms’ in Deranged Mother’s Day Ad

U.S. News
comments

Comments