Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R.) signed into law a measure allowing the possession of marijuana for recreational use Monday.

This is the first time a state legislature has voted to legalize the drug, The Hill reports.

“This is a milestone in the evolving politics of marijuana,” marijuana legalization advocate Tom Angell said.

Scott vetoed a legalization bill last year over concerns about its language but pledged to work with the legislature to iron out those issues.

