Vermont House Passes Legislation Imposing New Gun Restrictions

Image Credits: Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images.

The Vermont House this week passed legislation imposing new restrictions on gun ownership, including raising the legal age for buying a gun to 21 years old.

The legislation passed Tuesday in the Vermont House by a vote of 89 to 54, falling mostly along party lines, the Associated Press reported.

It’s the second time the legislation was approved by the House, something required by Vermont law. A version of the bill has also passed Vermont’s Senate, but the Senate must pass the bill for a second time.

The House legislation also bans high-capacity magazines and bump stocks.

