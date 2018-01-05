Vermont Moving Toward Legalizing Marijuana With House Of Representatives Vote

The Vermont House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill toward legalizing recreational possession of marijuana. According to a report by Burlington Free Press, the bill would allow adults — 21 years of age and older — to grow their own plants at their residence.

The Senate had already passed a version of the bill during summer in 2017 but they will have to approve the Vermont House’s decision to remove a study commission. After the final review, the bill will be sent to the Vermont governor’s desk for approval.

The House members initially rejected the Republican Party’s attempts to delay the vote till the governor of Marijuana Advisory Commission publish a report on Jan. 15 regarding prevention of drug use among youths, detecting devices and other matters.

U.S. attorney for Vermont, Christina Nolan, reportedly said, “We’re going to use the principles we’ve long used in all drug cases to prioritize our finite resources.”

