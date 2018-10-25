"Very Few" Returning Jihadists Prosecuted - UK Commissioner

Counter-Terror Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu yesterday told a Home Affairs Committee in Parliament that when it comes to ISIS supporters who have returned to Britain, “the reality is we’ve had very few returnees where we’ve had a case where we could prosecute” because “I haven’t got the evidence.”

The incredibly worrying disclosure comes after estimates that more than 400 Islamic State supporters who have left England to go to Syria have since returned.

Commissioner Basu told MPs that “a lot of people came back in the early days” and that the “40% that came back quickly are not my concern” but that he was worried about the “battle-hardened terrorists” who may have come back or are planning to.

Read more