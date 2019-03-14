Very Large Telescope spots the Cosmic Bat

The Very Large Telescope has spotted Orion’s bat signal, the Cosmic Bat. VLT photographed the shadowy nebula as part of the European Southern Observatory’s Cosmic Gems program.

The Cosmic Bat — formally, NGC 1788 — is a dusty nebula found in the Orion constellation. It is too dim to be spotted with the naked eye, but VLT is powerful enough to offer a detailed view.

The nebula doesn’t emit much light, but its clouds of gas and dust reflect a collection of young stars within its core. The nebula’s own stellar population isn’t substantial, which is why its bat-like wings of gas and dust are unusual.

