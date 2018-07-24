Very low sentences for African migrants after ‘bloody gang rape’ of 13-year-old girl in Sweden

Three Africans film and share on social media their prolonged bloody group violence of a 13-year-old girl in Vasteras, Fria Tider reports. 

But now the court of appeals chooses to nearly halve their punishment – from eight months to four and five months of youth detention. A fourth rapist can not be punished because he is said to be a child.

On 14 June 2017 a 13-year-old girl was raped in a flat in Västerås. The three Somalis, reportedly born in 2000, were each sentenced in April for rape against a child to eight months of youth detention.

The judgement was appealed and the prosecutor demanded the perpetrator be punished.

