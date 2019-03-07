Vet Widow, 84, Threatened With Eviction For Hosting Bible Studies

An 84-year-old widow of a veteran is being threatened with eviction for hosting voluntary Bible studies, according to the Pacific Justice Institute.

The widow, Artis Breau, received a letter from the California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet) demanding that she cease hosting the Bible studies or else she will be thrown out of her veteran’s home.

“The home claims it needs to protect residents from this elderly widow, even though attendance at her Bible studies is entirely voluntary,” the institute stated. “Artis has explained to PJI that the real issue is that she is an evangelical Jewish believer in Jesus, which does not sit well with some of the chaplains.”

Breau, whose late husband served in the Korean War, initially took heat from the home last September over a discussion she had with another resident about Heaven and Hell which officials claimed had caused that resident to “lose sleep” and was thus “elder abuse.”

Breau was banned from volunteer work at the home over the complaint despite not yet being interviewed over the allegation, the institute stated.

“CalVet’s treatment of this widow is shameful,” PJI stated in a press release. “Throughout this process, we have been deeply disturbed not only by the lack of constitutional guidelines, ineptitude, and lack of due process in the investigation, but even more by the notion that discussing religious views on the eternal state of the soul is somehow elder abuse or emotional abuse.”

“Our client’s husband fought for his country to preserve the freedoms now being threatened by CalVet. Our veterans deserve better.”

Responding to the allegations, CalVet said that “the safety, security, and well-being of all of our residents is our top priority.”

“We are very proud of the religious services provided to all of our residents through our chaplaincy services,” said the deputy secretary of Women Veterans Affairs at CalVet, according to Fox News. “This investigation concerns the private conduct of an individual.”

“Beyond that, we are unable to comment on an ongoing investigation.”



With so many ways to help with vets transitioning from service to society, why are there still so many roadblocks?