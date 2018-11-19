Veteran GOP Congressman Schools Dems Who Claim Trump Attacks Press Freedom

A panel of liberals complaining about President Trump’s handling of the media were schooled by congressman-elect Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) over Trump’s decision to revoke CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s hard press pass.

On Sunday’s “Face the Nation,” Rep.-elect Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) said that Trump has been attacking press freedoms for the last two years.

“Well, I always ask the question — like what? What is he undermining exactly? What democratic freedoms have been undermined?” Crenshaw asked.

“We just had an election where we switched power in the House. Democracy is at work. People are voting in record numbers.”

Crenshaw then pointed out that former President Obama was actually hostile to press freedoms, having spied on members of the press and putting others under investigation.

“Obama indicted – had many members of the press under investigation. Trump has not. So what is the difference here?” he asked.

Trump’s revoking Acosta’s press pass is proof he’s limiting press freedom, said Rep.-elect Neguse.

“It was just one reporter. Because he was disruptive,” Crenshaw replied.

Rep.-elect Chrissy Houlahan (D-Penn.) jumped in, saying Trump’s behavior toward the press at briefings constituted an attack on them.

“How is that an attack on the press though?” Crenshaw asked.

“Because it is literally an attack on the press,” she said.

“Oh, I’ve literally been attacked, so let’s choose our words carefully,” Crenshaw said.

The Democrats have been invoking these platitudes since before Trump was even elected, not because he’s actually limiting press freedom, but because he fights back against the mainstream media’s fake news that misrepresents him, much like this very panel has done.

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury