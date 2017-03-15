Infowars is launching an initiative to promote military support for US President Donald J. Trump.

To show support for Trump send in your photos to TrumpSupport@infowars.com and visit http://infowars.com/trumpsupport

Legendary Navy SEAL Craig “Sawman” Sawyer has a message for Donald Trump and that message is that the American military and Special Forces are behind him.

Navy SEAL Told To Listen To Alex Jones By High Level Intel



Former Navy SEAL Craig “Sawman” Sawyer joins the Alex Jones show and discusses how he was first told about the Alex Jones Show by high level members of the intelligence agencies.

Top Navy SEAL Says We Are Winning The War Against The NWO



Former Navy SEAL Craig “Sawman” Sawyer explains how we are winning the fight against the NWO.

Navy SEAL Responds To Left’s Plan To Kill Trump

