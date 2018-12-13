Veteran Researchers: Fetal Tissue Research Unnecessary

A pair of medical experts told lawmakers that controversial fetal tissue research has been rendered obsolete thanks to advances using adult stem cells and other treatments.

Medical doctors and researchers told the House Oversight Committee on Thursday that research conducted using body parts obtained from aborted babies has failed to yield results, despite massive funding advantages. Dr. Tara Sander Lee, a veteran medical researcher and associate scholar at the non-profit Charlotte Lozier Institute, said that despite 100 years of research, baby stem cells have yet to live up to the miracle cures researchers have promised. She said the lack of success has “shown us that we never needed fetal tissue to begin with.”

“We do not need fetal body parts from aborted fetuses to achieve future scientific and medical advancements,” she said. “Alternatives exist that are abundant and more successful.”

