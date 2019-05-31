Veterans Call-In Show: Does Trump Have Your Vote In 2020?

Image Credits: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images.

With the Deep State and the media industrial complex working overtime to get Trump removed from office, his base has seemingly solidified. Former U.S. Army Paratrooper Tony Arterburn Jr. joins Owen Shroyer on this Friday edition of War Room to see what veterans and active duty military think about Trump’s re-election chances in 2020. Tune in weekdays from 3-6PM CT.

Also share this link: infowars.com/show.


Related Articles

Group Invites White Women To Voluntarily Attend Race Shaming Dinners

Group Invites White Women To Voluntarily Attend Race Shaming Dinners

U.S. News
Comments
Doctor: LA Public Health in 'Complete Breakdown'

Doctor: LA Public Health in ‘Complete Breakdown’

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Gives Commencement Address At Air Force Academy, Shakes Hands With And Salutes Every Graduate

U.S. News
comments

Border Patrol Agent: We Need Babysitters For Migrant Children

U.S. News
comments

With Kushner Overseas, Trump Unveils Tariffs On Mexico In Bid to Stop Illegal Invasion

U.S. News
comments

Comments