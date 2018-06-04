Veterans’ Rights Group Discovers Possible Child-Trafficking Camp In Arizona

Image Credits: Johnny Silvercloud / Flickr.

There are shocking reports and footage now coming out of the Tucson, Arizona area where a homeless Veterans advocacy group, Veterans on Patrol (VOP), has stumbled upon what they’re calling a child-trafficking camp hidden inside the Arizona woods.

One of the volunteers for the group, Dani Ward, says that there is no doubt that what the Veterans on Patrol organization located in a child-trafficking camp, even pointing out the various strollers, children’s clothing, and toys that were left behind in a nearby campsite close to the Santa Cruz River.

Several videos of the events have appeared on BitChute since YouTube is said to have removed much of the footage from their platform in what seems to be an effort to censor this massive finding.

Read more


Related Articles

Report: Dozens of Criminal Illegal Immigrants Shielded by NYC's Sanctuary Policy Rearrested for New Crimes

Report: Dozens of Criminal Illegal Immigrants Shielded by NYC’s Sanctuary Policy Rearrested for New Crimes

U.S. News
Comments
MSM Calls Lopsided 7-2 Ruling Over Gay Cake 'Narrow Win'

MSM Calls Lopsided 7-2 Ruling Over Gay Cake ‘Narrow Win’

U.S. News
Comments

Parkland students going on nationwide bus tour to register voters, call out NRA donation recipients

U.S. News
Comments

Watch: Reporter Confronts Bill Clinton Over Lewinsky, #MeToo Movement

U.S. News
Comments

FAKE NEWS: CNN Launches Investigation Into ‘Disappearance’ Of Melania Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Comments