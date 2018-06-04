Veterans’ Rights Group Discovers Possible Child-Trafficking Camp In Arizona

There are shocking reports and footage now coming out of the Tucson, Arizona area where a homeless Veterans advocacy group, Veterans on Patrol (VOP), has stumbled upon what they’re calling a child-trafficking camp hidden inside the Arizona woods.

One of the volunteers for the group, Dani Ward, says that there is no doubt that what the Veterans on Patrol organization located in a child-trafficking camp, even pointing out the various strollers, children’s clothing, and toys that were left behind in a nearby campsite close to the Santa Cruz River.

Several videos of the events have appeared on BitChute since YouTube is said to have removed much of the footage from their platform in what seems to be an effort to censor this massive finding.

