Veterans' Traffic Court Gives Special Consideration to Those who Served

The nation’s first ever traffic court just for veterans has opened in Suffolk County which has one of the largest veteran populations in the country.

As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported, veterans facing steep fines for moving violations now have a different option.

They’ll be seen by a judge who is a veteran himself, and offered special consideration — like in the recent case of a veteran who was rushing to the hospital.

“His wife said, ‘I went through the red light, I’m guilty, it’s the second time he tried to commit suicide.’ It became more important than a red light ticket,” Judge Allan Mathers explained.

