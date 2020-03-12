Veterinarians in Kenya posted a picture of themselves wearing dog cones amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

“Drs. Gabriel & Denis have made a genius discovery to limit the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) as witnessed by Kate dog and Brookhouse cat. Lol,” the caption reads. “Simple: No touching face. Woof.”

While the photo from the popular vet clinic in Nairobi is likely intended to be a joke, it’s ironic in that dog cones might actually work to keep people from unconsciously touching their faces.

For one thing, there’s been numerous videos of speakers touching their faces while telling their audiences not to do so to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

California health official tells citizens to "start working on not touching your face," as she proceeds to lick her finger pic.twitter.com/JQeTseDBD6 — GrantB911 (@GrantB911) March 4, 2020

Experts warn against the dangers of touching your face while touching their own faces pic.twitter.com/J0NhcwI7ab — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 8, 2020

Small business owners are also taking non-conventional methods to limit their exposure so they can continue working.

Here’s a cab driver completely covered in plastic:

Amid #coronavirus scare, a video is doing the rounds on the #socialmedia which shows a cab driver making a container with a plastic sheet to cover himself completely. Video: Instagram pic.twitter.com/buHfuNzS4M — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) March 12, 2020

And this shop owner took a similar approach:

In addition, Africa, which has a lot of experience with containing outbreaks, has taken novel approaches to improve hygiene in public areas:

Passengers at Kigali Bus Park #Rwanda have to wash their hands before boarding buses as a prevention and risk reduction of #Coronavirus outbreak.Though no recorded case of the epidemic.#CoronavirusPandemic #Covid_19 #CoronaVirusUpdate #PassarisAbortionKills #UhuruKenyatta pic.twitter.com/wVSWfOTSuF — Carolyne Mbithe (@CarolyneMbithe) March 12, 2020

