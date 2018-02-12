Vice Claims Black Women Fleeing America to Escape White People

A recent video from Vice News pushed a “Women of Color Healing Retreat,” where members get together to “escape white people.”

The group meets in Puerto Viejo, Costa Rica and specifically blacklists any “white people” from attending.

A major focus of the group is to “discuss the frustrations of being black in America” where, according to members, they “are not seen as human.”

The retreat is one of more than a dozen black-owned travel groups who organize trips for people of color only, and they say Trump’s presidency has more African Americans looking to escape.

The organizer, Andrea X, said the need for “a safe space outside the United States” drove her to establish the retreat.

When asked if she has lost the ability to have any relationship with a white person, she replied, “Every time I have a conversation with them I pick up on things they say, I pick up on microaggressions and passive-aggressiveness. So I decided one day to just eliminate white people from my personal life and ever since then, my life has been way more breezy.”

The Vice reporter wonders if white people “have won” since Andrea decided to leave the country and start her whole life over to avoid them.

“You know, I feel like white people shouldn’t have passports. Especially white Americans, leave them in the United States, they do not need to come here.”

“But to a white person who is doing their best to be the best white person they could be,” the interviewer asks, reaching for some form of compromise.

“I have no tips for a white person,” Andrea quickly confessed. “My tip to white people is to let us have our space, let us have our room, and go hang out with other white people. We’re okay. You know, you’ve done enough damage.”

The retreat is located on a “white-owned” resort, which doesn’t bother participants, but Andrea is still working on eliminating whites from her life completely.