Vice Hit Piece: Infowars Started Parkland 'Crisis Actors' Conspiracy

A hit piece produced by Vice News claims Infowars and Alex Jones labeled the outspoken anti-gun students who lived through the Parkland High School shooting “crisis actors.”

It should be noted, however, Infowars never called the students “crisis actors,” though we did highlight a number of peculiar inconsistencies, scripted soundbites, and the students’ affiliation with the school’s Drama club.

Vice’s video, which contains several clips featuring Alex Jones, arrives the same day Jones’ son Rex challenged Parkland senior David Hogg to a debate over gun rights.