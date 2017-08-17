Vice: 'Let's Blow Up Mount Rushmore'

The left-leaning website Vice quickly changed a headline and deleted a related tweet Thursday after calling for Mount Rushmore to be blown up.

An article published by author Wilbert T. Cooper initially carried a headline which read, “Let’s Blow Up Mount Rushmore,” which was later changed to “Let’s Get Rid of Mount Rushmore.”

The article was also sent out on the publication’s Twitter feed, before it was quickly deleted.

They deleted it – here it is. pic.twitter.com/Cd65GassvD — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 17, 2017

As pointed out by media commentator Mark Dice, the original headline title still appears in the article’s URL, or web address.

Attent @FBI @DHSgov — Vice News is calling for bombing Mount Rushmore. Then changed title. Original title is in the URL of the article. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 17, 2017

In the article, Cooper wishfully ponders, “If Rushmore ever did get ‘blown up,’ what should those dudes be replaced with?” after citing a Daily Caller piece in which the author facetiously argued that leftists should be outraged over the South Dakotan landmark.

Despite amending the article with an editor’s note claiming “the use of ‘blow up’ in the original headline” was a rhetorical device, multiple Twitter users took Vice to task.

This is what @VICE is pushing for (link for bombing), a call to violence no matter what or how it's donehttps://t.co/Cxka72g8bw — Joseph Franklin (@JosephIanF) August 17, 2017

In an attempt to validate Trump's talking points, the Leftists at VICE advocate blowing up Mt. Rushmore.https://t.co/C4BdiUX4OV — Faith and Heritage (@faith_heritage) August 17, 2017

Vice pulled a piece on why we should destroy Mount Rushmore. That they even felt comfortable publishing it says something about the left. https://t.co/4MyDpVItVG — ┈ Reason Burger ┈ (@ReasonBurger) August 17, 2017

Wake up America! Vice is calling for stirring up terror and demolition for our monuments. https://t.co/kXYEkWoBOR — Covfefe Dina (@dinahogenboom) August 17, 2017

VICE said "let's blow up Mount Rushmore". So very ISIS of them, it seems a common trait among the alt-left. — Mike Savage (@MikeSav51408235) August 17, 2017

The alarming headline comes in the wake of President Trump’s Tuesday press conference in which he condemned both sides for the weekend violence in Charlottesville, addressed the removal of statues across the nation and also questioned if presidents George Washington, or Thomas Jefferson would be next targeted.