Vice News Credited with Leading Feds to Antifa Member Suspected of Killing Trump Supporter

Leftist media publication Vice News is being accused of either wittingly, or unknowingly assisting police in locating murder suspect Michael Forest Reinoehl, who died in a shootout with law enforcement Thursday.

Vice ran an interview with Reinoehl Thursday, in which he claimed “self-defense” while essentially confessing to the murder of Patriot Prayer member Aaron “Jay” Danielson, saying he was justified in gunning down the Trump supporter because he felt threatened.

“Totally justified… had I not acted, I am confident that my friend and I’m I would have been killed because I wasn’t gonna stand there and let something happen,” Reinoehl admits in the interview.

Hours after the interview was published Thursday, news emerged that Reinhoehl was dead after engaging in a shootout with FBI and US Marshals who had attempted to apprehend him in Lacey, Washington, 120 miles away from Portland.

The timing of the arrest, almost immediately following Vice’s publication of its interview, led many to suspect Vice had been contacted by law enforcement and turned over Reinoehl’s location

Vice may have inadvertently led the feds to Reinoehl’s location,” tweeted OAN’s Jack Posobiec, later adding, “Wonder how they found him.”

“I wonder who at VICE snitched to the feds about Reinoehl’s location,” wrote Human Events editor Ian Miles Cheong, following up with another tweet commenting, “VICE got an Antifa militant killed. Hard hitting journalism.”

Others pointed out Reinoehl’s attack on police using an assault rifle discredited the self-defense narrative Vice was attempting to promote.

In a tone deaf tweet pushed out late Thursday promoting their interview following Reinoehl’s death, many Twitter users credited Vice with leading feds to him.

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter:

On Parler: https://parler.com/profile/adansalazar/

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get FREE SHIPPING storewide!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

WATCH: Stephen A. Smith: Nets Hiring of Steve Nash is ‘White Privilege’

WATCH: Stephen A. Smith: Nets Hiring of Steve Nash is ‘White Privilege’

U.S. News
Comments
Woman Screamed at By BLM Agitators For Not Raising Her Fist Speaks Out

Woman Screamed at By BLM Agitators For Not Raising Her Fist Speaks Out

U.S. News
Comments

CNN Complains About Fox News Being Chosen To Host Debate; “Network Has Pushed Disinfo, Conspiracy Theories”

U.S. News
comments

Antifa Gunman Shot Dead by Cops Said His Killing of Trump Supporter Felt Like Start of “Civil War”

U.S. News
comments

Bill Clinton Declares Trump Will ‘Sandbag’ Himself Inside White House If He Loses

U.S. News
comments

Comments