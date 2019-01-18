VICE Showcases French People Who Got Sterilised to ‘Save the World’

Image Credits: Kevin Gill/Flickr.

VICE’s French website has celebrated the young people of France who have opted to get themselves permanently sterilised to “save the world.”

The website, whose English version recently published articles written by a convicted child molester and one anti-gun rights piece that claimed there are no “good guys with a gun”, sought out French men and women in their twenties and thirties who are deciding to go “child-free” in response to the “ecological emergency.”

Florence, 24, who was sterilised last year, told the author that “to have children has become an egoistic choice,” and warned that “the simple fact of living pollutes” the Earth.

As well as having a vasectomy, Sylvan, 34, has opted to live below the poverty line and foretells that people in the West must adopt certain requirements to stop climate change, including a “return to pre-industrial standards of living” and a “demographic decline”.

VICE also noted that some of the young, conscious-driven French they spoke to are worried about “animal exploitation” as a result of having children, while for the men, a vasectomy is a gesture of “feminist activism”.

“Children are forced to drink milk, finish their meat to be strong and adhere to norms,” David, 33, said. “This quality of life that we offer them is absolutely not worth living,” he added.

Read more


After a series of accelerated epiphanies during this time of historical quickening, Alex Jones issues a dire warning to the individuals who chose to join the globalists’ dishonorable war against humanity where decimating whole human populations is their primary objective.


Related Articles

NASA's Moon Data Sheds Light on Earth’s Asteroid Impact History

NASA’s Moon Data Sheds Light on Earth’s Asteroid Impact History

Science & Tech
Comments
How The Word ‘Family’ Triggered A Meltdown At Google

How The Word ‘Family’ Triggered A Meltdown At Google

Science & Tech
Comments

Google caught censoring search results on abortions, Maxine Waters & more – report

Science & Tech
comments

Earth’s Ecosystems Are On A Collision Course With Extinction: Insect Populations Have Declined By Up To 98 Percent In Some Areas Of The World

Science & Tech
comments

The Average Adult In The U.S. “Logs 6 Hours, 43 Minutes Of Total Screen Time Daily”

Science & Tech
comments

Comments