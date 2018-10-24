Vicente Fox backs Beto: ‘Hope every Mexican is going to vote for you’

If you want a Senator who is in the best interest of Mexico, Robert “Beto” O’Rourke is your man.

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox is backing O’Rourke’s bid to oust Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and he wants the whole world to know about it.

So this poor excuse of a man herein give us a hint that @tedcruz will win! Not too long ago he endorsed @HillaryClinton 4 #POTUS! And he said that @lopezobrador_ in Mexico would not win! He is the total opposite of the MIDAS-political-touch! Everything he endorses loses! #loser pic.twitter.com/YnfuUVog32 — Marco Gutierrez (@MarcoGutierrez) October 23, 2018

“Wow! What a candidate! What a man!” Fox exclaims with a video of O’Rourke playing over his shoulder.

“Beto, you are fantastic, you are great. You’re really an All-American,” he says. “You really understand the American people, but you also understand human beings,” the ex-foreign leader says.

“I hope every Mexican, every Latin, every Hispanic in that great state of Texas is going to vote for you,” Fox said of the Irish-American challenger.

“You’re a great American. I’m with you and I hope everybody is with you in Texas,” Fox says.

Fox has been harshly critical of President Trump’s attempts to curb illegal immigration from Mexico, which may be why Fox likes O’Rourke so much.

“I declare, I’m not going to pay for that f*cking wall,” Fox told Fusion’s Jorge Ramos in 2016.

“He should pay for it. He’s got the money,” he said, who went on to (wrongly) predict that Trump would not be elected.

Fox criticized Hispanics who supported Trump in the primaries, calling them “followers of a false prophet.”