Victim Of Jussie Smollett Tells All

Jussie Smollett has been charged with a crime after his false report went viral.

Erich “Mancow” Muller joins Alex Jones to discuss the real victims of this crime including himself as a Trump supporter living in Chicago.

During his Infowars appearance, Mancow also touched on the R Kelly rape allegations, alleging Kelly’s manager has heard the former pop star speak in a demonic voice and that he may be demonically possessed.

