'Victims Matter' Protesters Shut Down I-95 in Wilmington, Delaware

Right-wing protesters standing in front of an exit to Martin Luther King Jr Blvd shut down the I-95 in Wilmington, Delaware on Monday to hold a “Victims’ Lives Matter” protest.

Protesters said they were there to counter “the greatest hoax of our generation, the myth of black victimization and the hoax of white racism.”

Protesters were seen holding up signs of David Dorn, Justine Damond, Serge Fournier, Pat Underwood, Tessa Majors, Sebastian Dvorak, Reese Bowman, Erma Kaylor and more.



Alexandra Ocasio Cortez says that latinos are also black.

Bestselling author Colin Flaherty, who led the protest, livestreamed video of the event on Twitter.

WATCH:

The protesters appear to have shut down the highway for around 13 minutes before police showed up.

Flaherty said there were cars “backed up for 5 miles in all direction.”

The protest drew both praise and outrage on social media.

Right on. The truth is starting to get around. I tell everyone I know and everyone I encounter on social media about the truth about crime in the US. — JoeBlowBlew (@blew_joe) June 22, 2020

Yet these racist are able to block off the highway being without being attacked by police! Smh. And this is EXACTLY WHY WE PROTEST! Because BLM protest peacefully and are met with rubber bullets but not these racist! https://t.co/9UE29GOn0x — ZaddyDee😈 (@Hashi_da_badest) June 23, 2020

This apparently was on north bound I-95 today. What a bunch of blubbering idiots 😂😂😂 https://t.co/AH5J10iYGU — 👑Mothra👑 (@RAAVAKHALEESI) June 23, 2020

Tessa Majors‘ life mattered. So did Channon Christian, Mackenzie Lueck, Samantha Josephson, Lauren Burk, Hannah Graham, etc. There are countless more, all with an underlying theme. — Deplorable Dave (@unaccounted_4) June 22, 2020

