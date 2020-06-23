'Victims Matter' Protesters Shut Down I-95 in Wilmington, Delaware

Image Credits: Screenshot.

Right-wing protesters standing in front of an exit to Martin Luther King Jr Blvd shut down the I-95 in Wilmington, Delaware on Monday to hold a “Victims’ Lives Matter” protest.

Protesters said they were there to counter “the greatest hoax of our generation, the myth of black victimization and the hoax of white racism.”

Protesters were seen holding up signs of David Dorn, Justine Damond, Serge Fournier, Pat Underwood, Tessa Majors, Sebastian Dvorak, Reese Bowman, Erma Kaylor and more.


Alexandra Ocasio Cortez says that latinos are also black.

Bestselling author Colin Flaherty, who led the protest, livestreamed video of the event on Twitter.

WATCH:

The protesters appear to have shut down the highway for around 13 minutes before police showed up.

Flaherty said there were cars “backed up for 5 miles in all direction.”

The protest drew both praise and outrage on social media.

The first-ever nascent iodine Survival Shield X-2 Spray is finally here! Now available at 33% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

After Declaring "Summer of Love," Seattle Mayor Tells Police to Dismantle CHOP Following Two Shootings

After Declaring “Summer of Love,” Seattle Mayor Tells Police to Dismantle CHOP Following Two Shootings

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Vows To Issue Executive Order To Force Cities To "Guard Their Monuments"

Trump Vows To Issue Executive Order To Force Cities To “Guard Their Monuments”

U.S. News
Comments

Bolton: Trump Wanted to Grant Persecuted White South African Farmers ‘Asylum And Citizenship’

U.S. News
comments

VIDEO: Live Streamer Reporetdly Assaulted, Had Camera Stolen While Praising CHOP During Live Stream

U.S. News
comments

VIDEO: D.C. Police Save Statue Of Andrew Jackson, Repel And Arrest BLM Rioters

U.S. News
comments

Comments