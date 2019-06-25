Victorious 'Trump' Shows Off Caged Hillary Clinton, Obama In Parade Float

Image Credits: screenshot/KSFY.

A patriot showcased a parade float showing President Trump next to caged-up Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama during a South Dakota parade.

The float caused controversy after it was revealed during the town of Highmore’s 50th annual Settler’s Day last weekend.

“I had to think about it with the mask of Obama, coming out as racist,” Jeff Damer, the float’s creator, told local media. “I just wanted to put it out there, it was just my view that they should be charged, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.”

The float featured two people inside a cage wearing Obama and Clinton masks, with the word “Guantanamo” spray-painted on a sign above. Next to their cell stood a man in a President Trump mask beside a makeshift wall with the slogan “Build the Wall.”

Despite complaints from offended liberals, Highmore’s Mayor Vikki Day said everyone in the city has the right to free speech.

“My stance, and the city’s stance is that every person has a right to the first amendment, to express his or her speech, and the expressions of it, we do not regulate that,” Day said.

