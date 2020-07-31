VIDEO: 300 Teens Trash Putt-Putt Fun Center After They’re Denied Refund

A mob of mostly African American youths ravaged the Putt-Putt Fun Center in Memphis, Tennessee after they were denied a refund when the Center closed early.

The Putt-Putt Fun Center was inundated by parents dropping their kids off to spend the day at the entertainment complex while they went to work. The massive hike in numbers led to severe overcrowding, and thus a violation of coronavirus-related social distancing regulations.

Subsequently, the management of the Center decided to close early for the day without providing a refund to those inside. A mob of African-American teens refused to accept this, and went on a violent rampage inside the Center.

“Unfortunately, yesterday evening we had an incident that we have never experienced in 57 years of business. Parents chose to leave large groups of teenagers at our facility without their supervision. Some of those people chose to create a disturbance the likes of which we have never seen.” Cause Why? pic.twitter.com/CXXPaR8oRh — Karli 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) July 27, 2020 “Unfortunately, yesterday evening we had an incident that we have never experienced in 57 years of business,” said general manager Aaron Boss.

"Parents chose to leave large groups of teenagers at our facility without their supervision. Some of those people chose to create a disturbance the likes of which we have never seen." KTSM reported on the situation: Things were quiet Sunday at the Putt-Putt Fun Center off Summer Avenue, but it was anything but quiet Saturday evening when things quickly turned chaotic. "You are supposed to be with family and friends, so it's supposed to be a fun place, but you see all of these aggressive acts," Lucas Tremmel said when he saw social media video of the incident. In a recently filed police report, the company said parents just started dropping off their children. Suddenly, there was a crowd of 300 to 400 people, causing the business to be in violation of CV-19 compliance. The business decided to close up shop because of overcrowding, then the chaos erupted once employees said they would not issue a refund—instantly turning the fun center into a frenzy zone. Putt-Put Fun Center is a chain of mini golf-themed entertainment hubs, which typically also include laser tag, go-karts, bumper boats and arcades.

