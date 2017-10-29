Video: 4Chan Controlled Flamethrower Drone Attacks Shia LaBeouf's HWNDU Flag

Last week I broke down the ongoing saga of 4chans continued war against Hollywood actor and Liberal activist Shia Labeouf. I did this because the latest round in what many 4chan users have lovingly come to call the greatest game of Capture the Flag ever played had just started in France.

In that prior column, I mentioned I didn’t expect it would be long before a real attempt was made to remove this latest version of the now infamous He Will Not Divide Us flag. However, even I didn’t expect things to escalate quite so quickly.

With this latest version sitting atop of the Le Lieu Unique tower in Nantes, France. It would have seemed almost impossible to just physically climb up and grab it like “players” did with earlier versions.

