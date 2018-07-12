Video: 'Abolish ICE' Protesters Call Black ICE Agents N-Word

A video has emerged showing ‘Abolish ICE’ protesters calling black ICE officers the n-word during an arrest.

The clip shows leftists screaming at ICE agents as they arrest a group of unidentified men.

Leftists caught on tape calling black ICE agents the n-word. Their "diversity" mask soon slips, doesn't it?pic.twitter.com/eGpnyHLFiR — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 12, 2018

“I will laugh on your fucking grave, you fucking piece of shit,” yells one, as others call the ICE agents “Nazis” and “fascists”.

“You’re a fucking nigger to the white man,” yells another, adding, “You’re the white man’s nigger! Nigger! You are the nigger!”

Mike Cernovich traced the origin of the video back to an official ‘Abolish ICE’ Twitter account.

Abolish ICE protesters call black ICE Agent a n-gger (warning graphic language) https://t.co/l546UeIPL4 — Mike Cernovich ???? (@Cernovich) July 12, 2018

While leftists relentlessly claim to represent people of color, the “diversity” mask soon slips when they encounter black people with whom they disagree.

This is yet another illustration of why many people of color are abandoning the left and coalescing under the #WalkAway hashtag on Twitter.

