An activist ignited controversy after demonstrating an abortion using a watermelon in a viral video.

During a progressive conference in Philadelphia last week, the activist demonstrated an abortion technique using a straw that sucked up a watermelon standing in for an eight-week-old fetus, which the activist described as “pregnancy tissue.”

The activist even argued that the procedure was “well within the scope” of nurse practitioners and general practice doctors.

“Thank you for watching our abortion,” she concluded.

Interestingly, the video faced an overwhelmingly negative response despite being published on Twitter:


“Why not just show actual footage of an abortion,” wrote one commenter, and deviations of that comment were prominent.


Paul Joseph Watson breaks down the state of the ‘unelected’ leadership of the EU and more headlines from an ever-chaotic world.


