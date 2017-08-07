Video: African Migrants Go Wild After Crossing Border; Virtually No Women or Children

A new video shows a huge gang of African migrants celebrating after they arrived in the Spanish north African enclave of Ceuta. Virtually no women or children can be seen in the footage.

The clip shows around 300 African men going wild with delight after they crossed the Tarajal border and “ran along the esplanade where they were held by security forces to be taken to the Temporary Immigrant Shelter Center.”

You’ll notice that there are almost zero women or children. Some of the migrants are so destitute that they can be seen carrying smartphones.

As we previously reported, just 1.4% of migrants who arrived in Italy in the first five months of this year were Syrian refugees and a mere 0.36% were Libyan.

Over 20% of the asylum claims are from Nigerians. Bangladeshis also accounted for over 9% of asylum claims, while Pakistanis accounted for 7.5% and migrants from the Gambia accounting for 7.9% of asylum requests. None of these countries are at war.

According to the Institute for the Analysis of Multiethnicity (Ismu), 85% of asylum requests in Italy are from men, with only 4% from minors.

At every step of the way, the left has attempted to completely hide the reality of the migrant crisis by characterizing it as a “refugee” crisis that has overwhelmingly ensnared people fleeing conflict.

The exact opposite is true. The overwhelming majority of the “refugees” are actually economic migrants attempting to reach northern European welfare havens.

