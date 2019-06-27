VIDEO: African Migrants Raft Across Mexico Border — With No National Guard in Sight

It’s business as usual at the busiest border crossing between Mexico and Guatemala, where rafts of African and Central American migrants continue north unabated across the Suchiate River.

“Just watched 2 groups of Africans from Congo and Angola cross illegally into Mexico from Guatemala across the Suchiate River on tube rafts,” The Epoch Times’ Charlotte Cuthbertson posted along with a video on Twitter. “8 men, 4 women, 6 kids.”

The video captured a typical morning along the river, with smugglers using push poles and inner tubes fastened together with rope and plywood to escort groups of migrants across. The makeshift ferry service continues to run “all day long between the two countries,” Cuthbertson reports, with goods like coffee and black market Corona crossing back into Guatemala.

Read more


Related Articles

CNN Journalist Says No "Real Evidence" Big Tech is "Biased Against Conservatives"

CNN Journalist Says No “Real Evidence” Big Tech is “Biased Against Conservatives”

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Young Turks Presenter Gets Angry With His Own 'Woke' Audience

Video: Young Turks Presenter Gets Angry With His Own ‘Woke’ Audience

U.S. News
Comments

Full Video: Clown World 2020 Debate Coverage

U.S. News
comments

Clown World: Democrat Claims Gun Confiscation Is Voluntary

U.S. News
comments

Trump Trolls MSNBC Over Embarrassing Technical Problems During Dem Debate

U.S. News
comments

Comments