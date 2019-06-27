VIDEO: African Migrants Raft Across Mexico Border — With No National Guard in Sight

It’s business as usual at the busiest border crossing between Mexico and Guatemala, where rafts of African and Central American migrants continue north unabated across the Suchiate River.

Just watched 2 groups of Africans from Congo and Angola cross illegally into Mexico from Guatemala across the Suchiate River on tube rafts. 8 men, 4 woman, 6 kids. pic.twitter.com/6MtAdmVRSh — Charlotte Cuthbertson (@charlottecuthbo) June 27, 2019

“Just watched 2 groups of Africans from Congo and Angola cross illegally into Mexico from Guatemala across the Suchiate River on tube rafts,” The Epoch Times’ Charlotte Cuthbertson posted along with a video on Twitter. “8 men, 4 women, 6 kids.”

One guy from Angola said he took a boat to Colombia (10 days), walked through jungle for 10 days, and has spent 2 months getting this far (to Mexico). Angolan woman said she flew to Panama first. She has a 2yo with her. pic.twitter.com/t13UPNinLV — Charlotte Cuthbertson (@charlottecuthbo) June 27, 2019

The video captured a typical morning along the river, with smugglers using push poles and inner tubes fastened together with rope and plywood to escort groups of migrants across. The makeshift ferry service continues to run “all day long between the two countries,” Cuthbertson reports, with goods like coffee and black market Corona crossing back into Guatemala.

