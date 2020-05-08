VIDEO: After DOJ Drops Charges, Flynn Posts Video of Grandson Reciting Pledge of Allegiance

After the Department of Justice formally dropped its criminal charges against General Michael Flynn on Thursday, the former National Security Advisor uploaded a video of his grandson reciting the pledge of allegiance.

In the video, Flynn’s grandson Travis, sitting in a toddler-sized chair and twirling an American flag in his hands and holding the children’s book “I Love You Americanly” in his lap is heard reciting the Pledge of Allegiance in a singing voice, and smiling proudly after he successfully completes the final words.

The toddler’s family is heard cheering as he finishes, and Flynn says “All right buddy!”

“My grandson Travis… ‘and JUSTICE for all,’” wrote Flynn on Twitter.

Earlier this afternoon, news broke that the criminal charges against Flynn were dropped, after bombshell documents were obtained suggesting that the FBI led a conspiracy against Flynn, seeking to see him lose his position as President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor at a minimum, and potentially see him sent to prison.



National File reported:

The Justice Department has announced that it is dropping the case against Michael Flynn, President Trump’s ex-National Security Advisor. In court documents that were filed on Thursday and obtained by the Associated Press, the Justice Department said the criminal case against Flynn was being dropped “after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information.” Prosecutors at the Justice Department and the FBI had maintained that Flynn had lied in an interview to the FBI about conversations he had had with the Russian ambassador. However, the Justice Department now says that the interview by the FBI was “untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn” and that it was “conducted without any legitimate investigative basis.”

A new documentary was also released this week, showing how the FBI, led by its disgraced former Director James Comey, attempted to railroad the Trump administration by ensuring individuals like Flynn would be unable to be part of government.

National File reported:

The mini-documentary, titled, “American COUP: How James Comey and The Deep State Tried To Overthrow Our Republic,” explores Flynn’s past skirmishes with the establishment dating back to his service as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency under the Obama administration. Flynn’s belief that he was forced out of the DIA because of his hardline stance on Islamic terrorism is noted in the documentary, which pieces together the story line of Flynn’s persecution by the FBI using videos and commentary from legal experts, political figures, and Fynn and Comey themselves. Comey’s own testimony that his agency deliberately misled Flynn about the nature of the interview conducted at the White House that led to Flynn’s removal from the administration is highlighted in the video, as is Senator Chuck Schumer’s sinister commentary on the case, “If you take on the intelligence community they have six ways from Sunday of gettin’ back at you.”

It remains to be seen whether Flynn may find a place in government again. After President Trump secured the Republican nomination in 2016, it was reported that President Trump was then considering Flynn to be his Vice President.

One week ago, President Trump shared his thoughts on Flynn on Twitter, saying “What happened to General Michael Flynn, a war hero, should never be allowed to happen to a citizen of the United States again!”

What happened to General Michael Flynn, a war hero, should never be allowed to happen to a citizen of the United States again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2020

