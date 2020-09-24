Video: Aggressive BLM Agitators Harass Elderly Couple At Restaurant, Threaten To Knock Them 'The F**k Out'

Aggressive BLM agitators continued their campaign of harassing white people minding their own business at restaurants Wednesday night, this time taking over a couple’s table at an eatery in St. Petersburg, Florida and threatening them with violence.

The video shows scores of agitators chanting “Stand up, fight back!” outside the restaurant, with several of the troublemakers then deciding to harass the elderly couple.

When the woman told the lead agitator “This is my table”, and attempted to remove him/her/them/it, she was called a “Karen” and told that the protesters would “knock your old-**s boyfriend the f**k out.”

Watch:

Black Lives Matter protesters harass elderly restaurant patrons in St. Pete and threaten to “knock your old ass out.” Disgusting. Absolutely f’ing disgusting. pic.twitter.com/wyrkHrrzXz — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 24, 2020

This is now a familiar scene at BLM “protests”, despite the fact that it achieves absolute nothing and highlights how they rely on intimidation and thuggery to make a point.

More videos of the tactic from this past weekend:

Black Lives Matter activists continue their sterling nightly efforts to recruit Republican voters. https://t.co/TDI0p3aTGU — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 20, 2020

BLM out winning hearts and minds again. https://t.co/70nmG01xeA — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 19, 2020

The Red Guards: "Say f**king black lives matter right now." Or what? We all know what. https://t.co/FIspXTCm8T — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 20, 2020

