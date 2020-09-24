Video: Aggressive BLM Agitators Harass Elderly Couple At Restaurant, Threaten To Knock Them 'The F**k Out'

Aggressive BLM agitators continued their campaign of harassing white people minding their own business at restaurants Wednesday night, this time taking over a couple’s table at an eatery in St. Petersburg, Florida and threatening them with violence.

The video shows scores of agitators chanting “Stand up, fight back!” outside the restaurant, with several of the troublemakers then deciding to harass the elderly couple.

When the woman told the lead agitator “This is my table”, and attempted to remove him/her/them/it, she was called a “Karen” and told that the protesters would “knock your old-**s boyfriend the f**k out.”

Watch:

This is now a familiar scene at BLM “protests”, despite the fact that it achieves absolute nothing and highlights how they rely on intimidation and thuggery to make a point.

More videos of the tactic from this past weekend:

