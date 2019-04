Alex Jones joined Coast To Coast AM with George Noory this week, where an insane liberal caller phoned in accusing Jones of being a puppet agent for the Kremlin that had even the kings of conspiracy at a loss for words!

No doubt the caller gets his info from the likes of Fake News CNN.

Owen Shroyer presents video footage of himself crashing the pro-Planned Parenthood rally held at the Texas capital today where a drag queen physically assaults he and his phone’s live-streaming camera.