VIDEO Alex Jones' Son Battles Deranged Looter: Full Fight Footage

Alex Jones’ son Rex Jones was involved in a physical confrontation when a man started looting a store Rex was shopping in.

The deranged individual entered the store screaming, “I’m protesting,” and ravaged the place before assaulting one of the store clerks.

At this point, Rex stepped in to help the clerk who was being attacked.

After the assailant fled scene he was stopped by police and let go.

The store’s surveillance cameras caught the whole thing on tape.

