Video: Algerians Tear Down Statue of General de Gaulle in France

A video out of Evreux, France shows Algerian migrants tearing down a statue of General Charles de Gaulle while cheering vociferously.

The statue is wrapped in Algerian flags as fireworks fly by and the sound of motobike engines being revved can be heard.

At one point, one of the Algerians attempts to drop-kick the statue before it is finally pushed down to the cheers of onlookers.

The footage was shot in the aftermath of the Algerian soccer team’s Africa Cup of Nations victory.

In another video, an Algerian migrant states, “We did faster than the Germans we took Paris in 3 hours.”

Another clip shows an Algerian proclaiming to the camera, “France used to colonize us, but today we colonize them.”

As we previously reported, Algerian soccer fans caused chaos in the aftermath of their team’s win in cities across France, looting shops, robbing victims and attacking police.

Remember; Diversity is a strength!

