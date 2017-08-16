Video out of Hennepin County, Minnesota, shows far left activists cheering as they hoist an Antifa flag in place of the county flag.

Antifa protesters convened outside the Hennepin County jail in downtown Minneapolis Monday evening protesting the weekend’s events in Charlottesville, Virginia.

A photo taken by Star Tribune reporter Pat Pheifer shows Antifa demonstrators garbed in black hoodies hoisting the flag, suggesting they were not permitted to take down the flag displayed.

Hennepin County public relations have not yet responded to Infowars’ request for comment at the time of publication.

“The ANTIFA flag was up and flying for approximately 30 minutes before Hennepin County removed it,” WorldNewsPolitics.com wrote in a report.

President Trump on Tuesday condemned members of both the so-called “alt-right” and “alt-left” for the weekend’s violence which culminated in the death of demonstrator Heather Heyer after a car rammed into a group of protesters.