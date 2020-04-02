VIDEO: Americans Being Forced To Take COVID Test, Medical Martial Law Is Here

Watch as doctors and police force an American man to undergo a medical procedure against his will in the name of COVID-19.
This could spread throughout the country, especially once a “coronavirus vaccine” is sent out.
“You’re going to start a revolution,” the man told the police before they pinned him down to stick a needle in his arm.
Watch an extended version of the video below:
Also, check out the video below where a whistleblower claims COVID-19 tests are actually infecting people with the virus.
Get what you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now!