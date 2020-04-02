VIDEO: Americans Being Forced To Take COVID Test, Medical Martial Law Is Here

Watch as doctors and police force an American man to undergo a medical procedure against his will in the name of COVID-19.

This could spread throughout the country, especially once a “coronavirus vaccine” is sent out.

“You’re going to start a revolution,” the man told the police before they pinned him down to stick a needle in his arm.

Watch an extended version of the video below:

Also, check out the video below where a whistleblower claims COVID-19 tests are actually infecting people with the virus.

Get what you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Hospital Worker Faces Twitter Cancel Mob After Saying 'Whores' Shouldn't Visit ER to Get STD Checks During a Pandemic

Hospital Worker Faces Twitter Cancel Mob After Saying ‘Whores’ Shouldn’t Visit ER to Get STD Checks During a Pandemic

U.S. News
Comments
Fauci Says Lockdown Will Continue Until There Are No "New Cases" of Coronavirus

Fauci Says Lockdown Will Continue Until There Are No “New Cases” of Coronavirus

U.S. News
Comments

Coronageddon: Pentagon Ordering 100,000 Body Bags

U.S. News
comments

Coronavirus Ravaging New Orleans

U.S. News
comments

Shots Fired After Shooter Angered by Man Asking Him to Cover His Cough

U.S. News
comments

Comments