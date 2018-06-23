Video: Angel Mom Puts Immigrant Detention in Perspective

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

Angel moms Agnes Gibboney, Mary Ann Mendoza, and Laura Wilkerson followed up their meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump by making an appearance on Fox News with host Martha MacCallum on Friday.

Both appearances centered around the meaning of “real separation” versus the manufactured media “crisis” going on at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“More than the feeling of being ignored is the feeling of — just the desperate feeling that the American public needs to really know what is going on,” said Mendoza, responding to MacCallum’s comment about them being “ignored” because of the hysteria surrounding detained migrant children.

