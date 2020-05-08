Video: Another Dr. Speaks Out Against Quarantining Healthy Americans

A family practice physician from Newport Beach, California, named Dr. Jeff Barke was recently filmed speaking out against the state’s COVID-19 regulations.

Attending a Riverside, California, demonstration calling for the Golden State to allow businesses to reopen, Dr. Barke said he was representing thousands of physicians around the country who are being silenced for opposing the mainstream narrative surrounding coronavirus safety measures.

“What if the experts are wrong?” Dr. Barke asked to begin his speech. “What if quarantining the healthy doesn’t actually save lives? What if wearing a mask in public is not effective?”

“My name is Dr. Jeff Barke and I’m here representing thousands of physicians across the country whose voices are being silenced because we don’t agree with the mainstream media and the experts who are telling us what to do,” he continued. “Never in the history of this great republic have we quarantined the healthy. Never in the history of this great republic did we tell churchgoers that it’s illegal for you to exercise your First Amendment right of freedom of religion yet at the same time it’s essential to keep pot dispensaries open.”

Dr. Barke also pointed out the hypocrisy of the state declaring churches non-essential, but claiming abortions are essential as well as not allowing citizens to purchase firearms while freeing violent criminals from jail.

“As we see the statistics come in, we’re realizing that the fatality rate of this virus is in the ballpark of a bad seasonal influenza,” he stated. “What we’re also knowing is that just like other respiratory viral illnesses in the past, we get over this virus by achieving herd immunity. We can never achieve herd immunity by keeping the herd quarantined.”

Calling for the state to open its economy back up, Dr. Barke declared, “It’s time we protect the vulnerable and most at risk, but we allow the young and healthy to open the doors and get back to work!”

Dr. Barke joins thousands of other physicians, including a pair of doctors from Bakersfield, California who went viral online for speaking out against California’s stay-at-home order.

Watch the censored “Bakersfield Doctors” video below:

