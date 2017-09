The teenage woman who received crude messages from Anthony Weiner last year is speaking out in her first TV interview since the scandal broke.

The girl was willing to show her face for an interview with Inside Edition, though the program withheld her name due to her status as a minor. The teen said her first exchanges with Weiner happened through Twitter last year in January, and it didn’t take long before the disgraced former Congressman took things to an unsettling place.

Read more