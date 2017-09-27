Video: 'Anti-Fascist' Protesters Block Freeway, Threaten 'Nov 4 It Begins'

LIVE!! Protestors On Freeway101N Downtown L.A. at Main St.Los Angeles, California USAUPDATE #2: 09/26/17 3:23PM PST9/26/17For Immediate Release ~ Press AdvisoryActivists "#TakeAKnee Against White Supremacy on 101 Freeway – Stand Up For Nov. 4. – The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go!"RefuseFascism.orgPh: 323-946-1742facebook.com/refusefascismOn Tuesday, September 26, 8 activists from RefuseFascism.org staged an emergency civil disobedience action, and stopped rush-hour traffic for 30 minutes on the 101 freeway in downtown Los Angeles. Holding 12 large placards they announced "Nov 4 – It Begins." Banners unfurled read "This Nightmare Must End: The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go!" All 8 were arrested by the California Highway Patrol. This non-violent civil disobedience declared to people here and everywhere:"On NOVEMBER 4, 2017, Take To The Streets And Public Squares in cities and towns across the country continuing day after day and night after night—not stopping—until our DEMAND is met: This Nightmare Must End: The Trump/ Pence Regime Must Go!"The activists, while kneeling on the 101 Freeway, chanted "#TakeAKnee Against White Supremacy – Stand Up For November 4 – The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go!"The activists spoke out: "The Trump Regime Must and Can Be Stopped. This is not wishful thinking but could be made a reality if all who hate what is represented by this fascist regime translate our outrage into a massive, sustained mobilization to create the political conditions which make this possible. We are millions. Our only recourse now is to act together outside normal channels. On November 4 – It Begins. Every faction within the established power structure must be forced to respond to what we do – creating a situation where the Trump/Pence regime is removed from power."The non-violent civil disobedience activists warned: "The Trump/Pence regime will repeatedly launch new highly repressive measures, eventually clamping down on all resistance and remaking the law… IF THEY ARE NOT DRIVEN FROM POWER." They declared: "NO! We REFUSE To Accept A Fascist America. Now is the time to raise the alarm… now is the time to throw yourselves in with all the passion, creativity, energy, and determination this cause deserves…now is the time to organize, prepare for, and let everyone know about what begins on November 4 ~ In the Name of Humanity, This Fascist Trump/Pence Regime Must GO!"***UPDATE: 3pm Tuesday, 9/26/178 Refuse Fascism activists were arrested by California Highway Patrol at 9am Tuesday morning, after rush-hour traffic was brought to a halt in downtown LA during a civil disobedience action on the 110 Freeway. They are now being held at Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles. This facility is under the jurisdiction of the LAPD. The Metropolitan Detention Center Release Desk phone number is 213-356-3448. Please call the LAPD and demand the release of the protestors! They have been charged with misdemeanor Trespassing (M602(K)PC) and bail is $5,000 each. Please donate for bail at tinyurl.com/donate2rfla. UPDATE: 09/26/17 10:50AM PST 9/26/17For Immediate Release ~ Press AdvisoryRefuseFascism.orgPh: 323-946-1742facebook.com/refusefascismOn Tuesday, September 26, 8 activists from RefuseFascism.org staged an emergency civil disobedienceaction, and stopped rush-hour traffic on the 101 freeway in downtown Los Angeles. Holding 12 largeplacards they announced "Nov 4 – It Begins." Banners unfurled read "This Nightmare Must End: TheTrump/Pence Regime Must Go!" This non-violent civil disobedience declared to people here andeverywhere:"On NOVEMBER 4, 2017, Take To The Streets And Public Squares in cities and towns across thecountry continuing day after day and night after night—not stopping—until our DEMAND is met:This Nightmare Must End: The Trump/ Pence Regime Must Go!"The activists spoke out: "The Trump Regime Must and Can Be Stopped. This is not wishful thinkingbut could be made a reality if all who hate what is represented by this fascist regime translate ouroutrage into a massive, sustained mobilization to create the political conditions which make thispossible. We are millions. Our only recourse now is to act together outside normal channels. OnNovember 4 – It Begins. Every faction within the established power structure must be forced torespond to what we do – creating a situation where the Trump/Pence regime is removed frompower."The non-violent civil disobedience activists warned: "The Trump/Pence regime will repeatedly launchnew highly repressive measures, eventually clamping down on all resistance and remaking thelaw… IF THEY ARE NOT DRIVEN FROM POWER."They declared: "NO! We REFUSE To Accept A Fascist America. Now is the time to raise the alarm…now is the time to throw yourselves in with all the passion, creativity, energy, and determinationthis cause deserves…now is the time to organize, prepare for, and let everyone know about whatbegins on November 4 ~ In the Name of Humanity, This Fascist Trump/Pence Regime Must GO!"#NoBS #ProtestorsOnFreeway#101N #MainSt #RefuseFascism

Posted by NoBS Media on Tuesday, September 26, 2017