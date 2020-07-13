Video Antifa Activists Protest Against Anti-Pedophilia March in Dublin

A video out of Dublin, Ireland shows shows left-wing Antifa activists protesting against an anti-pedophilia march.

The March For Innocence was organized as a protest against children’s minster Roderic O’Gorman, who is under fire for appearing in a photograph with LGBT activist Peter Tatchell in 2018.

Over the past week, O’Gorman disavowed Tatchell after learning that the campaigner supports lowering the age of sexual consent to 14-years-old providing there is no more than two or three years difference between the ages.

The rally was also a demonstration against exposing children to experimental cross-sex hormones, “extremist” sex education at a young age and drag queens.

Apparently, opposing any of this makes one a far-right fascist and subject to counter-protest by Antifa.

WATCH: Anti-Paedophilia protestors clash with Antifa during #MarchforInnocence. Article on the day's events forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/P3ElAdkCmO — The Burkean (@TheBurkeanIE) July 11, 2020

The clip shows March For Innocence demonstrators being interrupted by Antifa radicals holding a sign that says “All You Fascists Bound to Lose.”

The leftists are immediately confronted by March For Innocence protesters, who try to grab their banner before scuffles ensue.

“Gardai intervened in one incident in which there were no injuries or arrests and remained at the scene to ensure public safety,” responded police in a statement. “All persons present later dispersed without further incident.”

Imagine thinking it’s good optics to oppose a march against pedophilia. The mind boggles.

